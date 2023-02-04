Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

