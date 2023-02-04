Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $113.53

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.53, but opened at $110.41. Qorvo shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 324,186 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.