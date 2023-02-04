Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 69,582 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 355.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,582 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:CX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
