Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NTAP stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.