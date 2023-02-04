Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $307,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 899,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

