Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 21.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,176,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.65.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

