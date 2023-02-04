Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,804 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ramaco Resources worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

