Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $296,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

