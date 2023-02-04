Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 53.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.45 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

