Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -974.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,129 shares of company stock worth $11,409,938. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

