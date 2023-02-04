Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,588 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 943.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $102.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

