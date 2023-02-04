Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.