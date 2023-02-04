Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $482,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

