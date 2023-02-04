Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

NYSE:ITW opened at $246.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

