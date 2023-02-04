Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $562,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

BBY opened at $90.32 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

