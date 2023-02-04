Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 565 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

