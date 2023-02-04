Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.42.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

