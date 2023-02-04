Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,294 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

HBAN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.