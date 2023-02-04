Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 804 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 594,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,978,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS opened at $230.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.69. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

