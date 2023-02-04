Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PVH by 161.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH Stock Down 0.3 %

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $105.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

