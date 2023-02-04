Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

DGX stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

