Rambus (RMBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rambus Stock Down 1.6 %
RMBS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Rambus has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About Rambus
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
