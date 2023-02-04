Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £68,400 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) insider Andrew David Meehan sold 30,000 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,475.73).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 239 ($2.95) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,414.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($2.99).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Further Reading

