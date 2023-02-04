Raymond James Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD stock opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.57.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$197.29 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.