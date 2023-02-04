Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.64.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$36.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

