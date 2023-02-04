Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,400 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($91.39).

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($83.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.27) to GBX 7,050 ($87.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.92) to GBX 8,200 ($101.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($88.92) to GBX 7,600 ($93.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,806 ($71.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,819.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,058.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,400 ($66.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,824 ($84.28).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

