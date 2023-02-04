Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $9.29. Redfin shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 297,217 shares traded.

Specifically, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Redfin Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

