Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $586.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDWWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.68) to GBX 499 ($6.16) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Redrow Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

