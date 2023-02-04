Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 43,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
