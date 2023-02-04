Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.73, but opened at $151.11. Regal Rexnord shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 314,921 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

