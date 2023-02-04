Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $2.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
