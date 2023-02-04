Reviewing Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -36.26% -31.17% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -110.63% -57.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 2,380.08 -$70.89 million ($1.35) -1.56 CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$90.00 million ($1.25) -6.84

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and CymaBay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gracell Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gracell Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gracell Biotechnologies and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 525.59%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.10%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats CymaBay Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2 registrational trial clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

