Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rio2 in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
