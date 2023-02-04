Robert W. Baird Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $70.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.