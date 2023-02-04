Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.15. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 263,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,787,331 shares of company stock worth $27,840,207. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 57,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

