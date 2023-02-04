Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.