Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price to GBX 800

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.25) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $834.29.

Fresnillo Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

