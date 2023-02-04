Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $107.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

