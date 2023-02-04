Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.
