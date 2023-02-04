Sanjit Biswas Sells 26,418 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,511.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

