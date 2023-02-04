SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR SAP opened at €112.28 ($122.04) on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 52-week high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.39.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

