SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head-To-Head Analysis

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SciPlay and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $16.39, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.48%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 3.44 $19.30 million $0.70 23.60 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Volatility & Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Cipher Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

