Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

