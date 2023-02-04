Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

