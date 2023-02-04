Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 376.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,461.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

