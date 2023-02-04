Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,984 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,643,000 after purchasing an additional 288,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

