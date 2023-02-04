Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

