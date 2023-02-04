Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

