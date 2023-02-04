Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

