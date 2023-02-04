Signaturefd LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 199.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

